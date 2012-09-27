Google releases Field Trip, a new guidebook app that tips you off

There are dozens of apps that individually inform users of good places to eat, where a movie is playing, if a band is jamming in town tonight, or where the best places to shop are located.

But what if there was one single app that did all that, while also providing interesting and unique information about the local surroundings?

That's just what Google is hoping to accomplish with their new Field Trip app.

Arriving on the Google Play store Thursday, Field Trip is described as the "guide to the cool, hidden, and unique things in the world."

Local flavor

Culling information from places like Thrillist, Food Network, Sunset, Cool Hunting, Atlas Obscura, and Songkick, Field Trip analyzes the surroundings to provide an insider's view of what's hot and happening in a given locale.

All the info is pulled from Google's sources, and pushed through seven filters: architecture, historic places and events, lifestyle, offers, food and drink, cool and unique, and outdoor art.

The app does all of this work in the background, and informs consumers when they arrive near a destination deemed popular on Field Trip.

A simple little information tab will pop up, alerting users to the details on the wheres and whys a certain location has been singled out.

It's all about connecting

John Hanke, vice president of product at Google, spoke with the New York Times about what Google hoped to accomplish with Field Trip.

"The idea behind the app was to build something that would help people connect with the real, physical world around them," Hanke said.

"It's always running in the background, so it knows where you are and is always looking to see if something interesting is in your immediate physical environment."

Users will of course be able to determine what types of alerts Field Trip sends, as well as the frequency of those alers.

Anyone using the Field Trip app will also be able to have the information appear on-screen, or have it fed to them in an audio feed via Bluetooth.

Field Trip will also be able to determine whether or not a user is driving, and will inform them of nearby points of interest without any need to access the smartphone.

Android and US only... for now

Field Trip is currently only available on Android devices right now, but Google does have plans for an iOS version of the app.

Hanke explained that with Field Trip, Google was looking to evolve apps beyond where they are now, and wants to "move the device out of your way and put the information front and center."

Like the iOS version of the app, an international version is also in the works, but for now Field Trip only works in the U.S.

There is currently no date in sight for either release.

YouTube : http://youtu.be/zusjUjaiWJQ

Via Google, The Verge, New York Times