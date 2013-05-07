Facebook gets to Google Glass in a roundabout fashion

Today word spread that Facebook has come to Google Glass, albeit through a third-party app's door.

Glass to Facebook, according to Mashable, works by making users' Facebook accounts a contact through which they can upload photos taken with the headgear.

Trying to access the app via creator TeseractMobile's website results in a security alert, which is reportedly due to the site's root certificate, so proceed with caution if you decide to risk download.

In other Glass news, Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer revealed during the Wired Business Conference in NYC that her company is tinkering around with dev versions as employees explore how wearers can access and operate Yahoo's services. No word on whether the company plans any GG apps, says CNET, but stay tuned.

