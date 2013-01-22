Companies House threatens to 'strike off' Twitter-owned TweetDeck

British-born social networking client TweetDeck will continue to run, despite a letter from business regulators threatening to dissolve the company.

The free, multi-column app, created by Brit Ian Dodsworth, was purchased by Twitter in May 2011 for an estimated £25m. The new owners continue to develop it for 'power users.'

Since the acquisition, TweetDeck has fallen under the Twitter umbrella and ceased to operate as an independent company. Due to that, TweetDeck has not filed any UK accounts since March 2011.

Now, in a letter acquired by Sky News, Companies House has informed Twitter that TweetDeck Ltd will be "disolved" unless the missing accounts are filed.

Struck off

The brief letter reads: "The Registrar of Companies gives notice that, unless cause is shown to the contrary, at the expiration of 3 months from the above date the name of TweetDeck Ltd will be struck off the register and the company will be dissolved."

Those accounts will likely never be filed, but for all intents and purposes, the impending dissolving will have absolutely no effect on TweetDeck and how it is being run by the social networking big boy.

It will mean that it will cease to exist as an independent company, which effectively is what happened when Twitter forked over the cash in the first place.

It's still a bit of a shame that TweetDeck, one of the most popular and successful UK start-ups in recent years, is disappearing as a company, but unfortunately that ship sailed nearly two years ago.