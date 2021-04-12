Shop Idol 2021 - The search for the UK’s best salesperson is back!

In partnership with Samsung, Shop Idol 2021 is the ultimate UK-wide search for the nation's best mobile salesperson.

This year we are opening up the competition across retail stores and contact centres in the hunt to recognise the best of the best over what has been an enormously challenging year.

Each year, hundreds of entrants from every major retailer take part in the competition, facing our esteemed panel of judges to win the top prize. This year, the judging will consist of interviews, challenges to determine product knowledge, customer service skills and of course, sales power!

Thanks to our partner Samsung, there are amazing prizes that await our finalists, with the top six finalists each receiving a Samsung S21+ worth £949.

Plus they will all be invited to the Mobile Industry Awards on September 29, with all travel and accommodation expenses paid.

The winner of the 2021 Shop Idol competition will receive a huge bundle of Samsung prizes including:

Mystery flagship phone

Flagship tablet

Galaxy Watch 3

Galaxy Buds

It’s so simple to enter and put your skills to the test, and you could be crowned 2021 Shop Idol Salesperson of the Year. The deadline for entries is May 7.

How it works:

Sign up online here by May 7 The top entrants will make it through to the judging stage Two rounds of judging will take place to decide on the final six The final six will face the public vote, and this ranking, combined with the judges scores, will determine the winner The winner will be announced at the Mobile Industry Awards 2021

April 8

Nominations open

May 7

Nominations close

June 7

Judging round 1

June 10 & 11

Judging round 2

June 29 & 30

Six finalists invited to video shoot

August 3

Shortlist announced & Big Vote open

September 3

Voting closes

September 29

Winner announced at the Mobile Industry Awards 2021

Our MIA Winner 2020! (Image credit: Future)

Previous Shop Idol winners:

2020: Cassie Kirkham, EE

2019: Gavin Mooney, O2

2018: Joshua Higgins, Carphone Warehouse

2017: Stuart Bonner, Carphone Warehouse

2016: Aaron Robinson, Tesco Mobile

2015: Claire Pulpher, Carphone Warehouse

2014: John Sherwood, Digital Phone Company

2013: Martin Haig, Carphone Warehouse

2012: Nicola Black, Phones 4u

2011: Chris Bowden, EE