Sage and Limitless launch peer-to-peer customer service platform

Sage has launched a peer-to-peer (P2P) customer service platform after teaming up with gig customer service platform Limitless.

The plan is to use the collaboration for enhancing Sage’s customer experience and help small and medium enterprises (SMEs) bounce back in the wake of coronavirus and the UK’s lockdown measures.

Limitless, which currently has over one million UK customers, has previously launched the P2P customer service programme, known as Gig Customer Experience (or GigCX), to provide support for businesses reeling from the negative economic fallout created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The latest solution will help provide advice on accounts, payroll and other products in the Sage portfolio.

“This past year has shown the importance of solidarity and the power of collective thinking,” said Paul Struthers, MD Sage UKI. “Our research tells us there is a need for more business support networks. We also know that confidence rather than competence is often a key issue with business owners with 48% stating that a lack of self-belief hindered them.”

Payroll advice

As a result, Sage has also developed its new ambassador program, which aims to offer peer-to-peer specialist accounting and payroll advice. The plan is to connect product advocates with fellow users.

Sage has recruited a team of experienced ambassadors who will get paid each time they help resolve any Sage-related software issues. Sage ambassadors will be carefully vetted too, and get rated on every customer interaction.

The Limitless Live Messenger option will be displayed at the end of advice articles on Sage’s Help Centre hub. Users will also see it in-product, within Sage 50c Accounts and Sage 50c Payroll.

Sage has designed the new support platform so that it can dial up or down the support provided by the ambassadors based on peak traffic times, citing payroll year end as one of the most obvious examples when customer traffic is likely to be at its highest.