Intempo's first internet radio is here

Radio manufacturer Intempo has launched its first internet radio, the Intempo GX-01, which lets you tune in to online radio stations wirelessly or via the Ethernet port.

Using your Wi-Fi or LAN connection, the Intempo GX-01 lets you listen to some 5,000 worldwide radio stations. The unit automatically scans for a network and you're able to find radio stations by scrolling through the menu. You can also search for stations by location or music genre.

The Intempo GX-01 supports MP3, Real Audio, Windows Media and Real Media formats. The LCD screen displays information such as the name or other details of the song playing and, depending on the radio station, you'll also get access to on-demand content.

There's no software to install and you don't even have to have your computer on to listen to the internet radio stations. You can stream music from your computer, or hook up your MP3 player or a memory stick via the USB slot as well. Usual radio functions - such as an alarm clock and 99 station presets - are featured and a remote control is also thrown in.

The Intempo GX-01 is available now, priced at £120.