Microsoft Zune: no new PMP versions planned

Zune - software reamins, but is the hardware on the way out?

Microsoft is close to canning its Zune MP3 player range and focus all of its efforts into its Zune software suite.

This is according to Bloomberg, which has spoken to someone close to the matter who wishes to be unnamed.

The Zune PMP didn't make much impact in the UK, but the Zune portal, which offers music and movie donwloads, is available on the Xbox 360 and Windows Phone 7 devices.

Although it was always meant to be a real contender to the Apple iPod, sales of the device haven't made a dent in Steve Jobs' PMP dominance.

Consumer excitement

Microsoft hasn't revealed whether or not it is stopping production of Zune hardware, but it did say in a statement: "We have nothing to announce about another Zune device - but most recently have introduced Zune HD to Canada via the Zune Originals store and remain committed to supporting our devices in North America."

Microsoft also praised its Zune software in the statement, saying: "We are thrilled by the consumer excitement for Zune across many new platforms, including Windows Phone 7 and Xbox 360.

"Our long-term strategy focuses on the strength of the entire Zune ecosystem across Microsoft platforms."

