Pokémon Diamond and Pearl remakes have a glitch that players will love

Players have discovered a clone glitch

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
Usually, bugs in new games are a frustrating occurrence, but those Pokémon Diamond and Pearl remake players have found a glitch that is actually beneficial.

As reported by Nintendo Everything, Twitter user Kevinfor5 found a duplication glitch in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl that allows players to create duplicates of both items and Pokémon. 

YouTuber Orcastraw then created a video explaining how to take advantage of the clone glitch to duplicate your Pokémon. That means if you have caught a powerful or rare Pokémon, the glitch should allow you to duplicate them. Or, if you're running low on Master Balls, you can duplicate those to give you a better shot at catching more difficult Pokémon. 

Check out Orcastraw's video below if you want to know how to do it (but be aware you do so at your own risk, should Nintendo crack down on this later):

Analysis: take advantage while you can

The glitch is somewhat controversial due to the fact it could be considered cheating as it gives some players an advantage over others. However as Pokémon Diamond and Pearl remakes aren't online titles, this is less of an issue than it would be in a game such as Pokémon Unite, for example.

It's very likely that developer ICLA will patch this duplication glitch sometime soon now that it has been highlighted, so if you want to take advantage of it while you can - you better act fast.

It's worth noting, however, that a patch for this glitch could potentially reverse any duplications, so be prepared to lose your glitchy clones.

Vic is TechRadar's Gaming Editor. An award-winning games journalist, Vic brings experience from IGN, Eurogamer and more to the TechRadar table. You may have even heard her on the radio or speaking on a panel. Not only is Vic passionate about games, but she's also an avid mental health advocate who has appeared on both panels and podcasts to discuss mental health awareness. Make sure to follow her on Twitter for more.
