Angry Birds arrives for Windows Phone 7

Windows Phone 7 users can now buy perhaps the most famous mobile game, with Angry Birds making its debut for the operating system.

Microsoft is desperate to show that its Windows Phone 7 can attract the quality of apps that proliferate on Android Marketplace and Apple's App Store, despite starting significantly later than its rivals.

Angry Birds represents a key arrival, as one of the most popular all-time hits for mobile, and a chart topper on both Android and iOS.

Hunker down

"At last. Angry Birds is now available in the Windows Phone Marketplace—a few hours ahead of schedule and so fresh it hasn't even been rated yet," blogged Microsoft's Michael Stroh a few hours ago.

"Be the first—or just hunker down with your phone and get dem pigs. The game, the last in Xbox'sMust have Game series for Windows Phone, is free to try and $2.99 to buy."

The Must have Game series is Microsoft's attempt to highlight the key offerings for mobile gaming, and includes other hits such as Doodle Jump Plants v Zombies and Sonic the Hedgehog.