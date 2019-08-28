Oracle and Microsoft bring multicloud to London

UK businesses will soon be able to benefit from a huge boost in cloud computing after Oracle and Microsoft announced they would be bringing their multicloud capacity to the capital.

The computing giants have revealed that customers in London will be able to interconnect their Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure for the first time as they look to expand multicloud capabilities across the globe.

Microsoft and Oracle announced their multicloud partnership back in June in response to the number of joint customers looking to work across both platforms.

Active

Oracle declared London "one of the most active" Oracle Cloud regions, and noted that today's announcement will give customers in the region access to more services than ever before.

The London launch marks the first expansion outside of the US for the Microsoft-Oracle partnership, which had previously only been availble within the US. Having interconnected cloud regions allows for less latency, meaning greater data transfer and app itneraction speeds between cloud, all of which should greatly benefit customers in the UK and Europe.

In a blog post announcing the news, Oracle noted that the partnership will allow the "wide range of customers" in London to "deploy solutions that span mission-critical systems of record, cloud native deployments of innovative new solutions, and everything in between."

"By enabling a preconfigured, dedicated interconnection, common controls, integrated identity management, and support capabilities, we’re giving customers a roster of new services in Azure that they can use with the services that they use in our cloud," Oracle's Vinay Shivagange Chandrashekar noted.

"Multicloud is good for customers, and this partnership is a harbinger of good things to come."