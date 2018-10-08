Next-generation mobile devices that give businesses a performance edge

In today’s competitive business landscape, ensuring absolute efficiency is critical to survival. Furthermore, as Microsoft’s support for the Windows Mobile/CE OS inches closer to ending, businesses must choose an alternative platform and mobile computing solution that will maximize workforce productivity and return on investment.

Designed to help retail, manufacturing, transportation and logistics companies empower their frontline workers to deliver a superior level of customer service and satisfaction, Zebra Technologies has launched the new TC52/TC57 and TC72/TC77 Android Touch Computers to give users a performance edge, along with the ability to maximize capabilities and boost efficiency, productivity and profitability.

Zebra’s Android-based new rugged mobile computers offer a unique blend of award-winning industrial design features combined with an enhanced Mobility DNA (M-DNA), the industry’s most mature and extensive suite of enterprise mobility software and tools. M-DNA now offers four new enhancements designed to drive better device performance through enhanced security management and updates, improve network access and increase workforce productivity.

Built to last, these new devices are rugged and technically astute. Designed to support future Android updates, the devices have the potential to support app development. The new touch computers also offer technological advancements that maximize productivity.

These include: an ultra-powerful processor for faster application execution, the latest Wi-Fi/Bluetooth enhancements which deliver faster speeds and better range without draining battery power, and the support of Visible Light Communication (VLC), an innovative best-in-class locationing technology using front-facing cameras to detect LEDs and lighting, to fuel machine learning algorithms.

VLC provides enterprises with enhanced indoor location accuracy, giving valuable insights across their entire operations. All these features help ensure that in-store staff, direct store delivery (DSD) drivers, field service workers and first responders stay connected to their teams and networks enabling them to decide on the best actions in real-time.

Advanced touchscreen technology works even when wet, and is visible in all conditions, including bright sunlight or dimly lit storerooms. Meanwhile, the TC7x series’ ultra-rugged construction and drop-resistant features further enable usage in warehouses, field service and fleet management applications such as product picking/put-away, proof of delivery and pick up, electronic driver logging and track and trace.

With LifeGuard for Android, Zebra’s software security solution delivers security/patch updates which extend the lifecycle of Zebra Android enterprise mobile computers. Furthermore, Zebra recently announced its participation in Google’s Android Enterprise Recommended (AER) program as part of its continued commitment and leadership to Android.

Competition lurks around every corner and customer loyalty is hard to find. Innovation and evolving demands are driving businesses of all shapes and sizes out of their comfort zones.

However, one thing is for sure – there are very clever technologies out there to help navigate and flex through this extraordinary time. Zebra’s Android Touch Computers are a result of long-term investment and commitment to providing our customers with a performance edge.