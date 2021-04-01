New Call of Duty 2021 release date, news and rumors

A new Call of Duty is officially in the works and will release in late 2021, Activision has confirmed.

It's not a huge surprise giving that Call of Duty games release every year like clockwork, but what is a surprise is that Call of Duty 2021 will reportedly return to a WW2 setting and is called 'Call of Duty WW2: Vanguard'. It's understandable then that the new Call of Duty is reportedly being developed by Sledgehammer Games, who developed Call of Duty: WW2.

While Activision hasn't officially revealed the next Call of Duty, details on the new COD are slowly beginning to emerge and we're starting to get a good idea of what to expect. Read on for everything we know about the new Call of Duty 2021.

During Activision Blizzard's Q4 2020 earnings call (via GamesRadar), speaking about Call of Duty, the publisher confirmed that it has "another strong premium release planned for Q4 in 2021".

That means we can expect the new Call of Duty to arrive in late 2021. Typically we see mainline Call of Duty games land in October, so it's possible we will see the new COD in this window. However, given the Covid-19 pandemic, it's possible we may see Call of Duty 2021 delayed until November - which is what happened with Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War.

New Call of Duty 2021 setting

The new Call of Duty will return to WW2, according to a report by ModernWarzone (via GamesRadar ) which was later verified by both Eurogamer and VGC. According to these reports, Call of Duty 2021 is called 'Call of Duty WW2: Vanguard' and is being developed by Call of Duty: WW2 developer Sledgehammer Games.

According to Eurogamer, the new Call of Duty will have a "traditional" World War 2 setting, contrary to ModernWarzone's claims that the game will be set in an "alternative timeline".

New Call of Duty 2021 news and rumors

Modern Warfare engine

According to a report by VGC, the new Call of Duty is being developed on the Modern Warfare (2019) 'IW8’ engine, which also powers Warzone.

A name change?

ModernWarzone initially reported that 'Call of Duty WW2: Vanguard' was the game's working title, however, according to Eurogamer sources, Activision plans to stick with this name for the final version.

New Call of Duty 2021: what we want to see

Utilize the power of PS5 and Xbox Series X

Black Ops: Cold War did it, so we expect Call of Duty 2021 to take it even further. We're hoping that the new COD can be played in 120fps (ideally at 4K) and that it will implement DualSense controller support for extra immersion. While we can take or leave the DualSense support, 120fps for first-person shooters like COD makes a huge difference, particularly when playing online.

Return of Zombies

A fan-favorite, we're hoping we'll get the chance to take out some Nazi zombie hordes once again. But, while we do love the Zombies formula, it would nice to have a bit of shake up with more of a variety in puzzles and some new maps to explore.

Warzone

With a new COD comes to opportunity to give Warzone a shake up too and we're hoping that the battle royale gets somewhat of a WW2 makeover, tying in with COD 2021 and adding freshness to the online game.

Back to basics multiplayer

What we loved about Cold War's multiplayer is that it went back to basics, with tight and well-made maps and a refined arsenal. Hopefully, Activision will keep this in mind with the new COD.