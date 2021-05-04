Despite a hugely challenging year for the mobile industry, the past 12 months has seen a huge range of striking smartphones hit the market - whether that's powerful flagships, new form factors, or the increase in 5G-enabled devices.

This Phone of the Year category at the Mobile Industry Awards 2021 recognises the device that can lay claim to being the best phone around that was launched and on sale between September 26 2020 and April 30 2021.

Our shortlist was decided based on the following criteria:

Standout specifications for the price (based on SIM-free price)

Best for usability

Best for looks

Best for features and services

Excited both customers and retail partners

Commercial and financial success







Our 2021 finalists are:

Google Pixel 5

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro

Motorola G100

OnePlus 9 Pro

Oppo Find X3 Pro

Samsung Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11

Running for more than a decade, the Mobile Industry Awards 2021 represent the gold standard of excellence in the industry. From the boardroom to the grassroots, the entrants represent the best and brightest the UK mobile industry has to offer.

Following last year's virtual event, we are delighted to say that the Mobile Industry Awards 2021 will take place on September 29, 2021 at the stunning Royal Lancaster London. It's the perfect setting for a night of fine dining, networking and industry celebration.

(Image credit: Future)

SAVE THE DATE! Running for more than a decade, the Mobile Industry Awards represent the gold standard of excellence in the industry. From the boardroom to the grassroots, the entrants represent the best and brightest the UK and European mobile industry has to offer. For its 19th year we're celebrating the best Manufacturers, Retailers, Networks, Distributors and Dealers on June 24 2021.



TO PARTNER: hazel.eccles@futurenet.com

FOR CATEGORIES & CRITERIA: charlie.southwood@futurenet.com