Mobile Industry Awards 2021: Our shortlist revealed!

Who has made the list for this year’s awards?

After weeks of deliberation, we are delighted to announce the shortlist for this year’s Mobile Industry Awards 2021.

Running for more than a decade, the MIAs represent the gold standard of excellence in the industry. From the boardroom to the grassroots, the entrants represent the best and brightest the UK mobile industry has to offer.

Following last year's virtual event, we are delighted to say that the Mobile Industry Awards 2021 will take place on September 29, 2021 at the stunning Royal Lancaster London. It's the perfect setting for a night of fine dining, networking and industry celebration.

The MIA 2021 nominees are....

Best Mobile/Gadget Insurance

  • Bastion Insurance Services Ltd
  • Brightstar
  • Pier Insurance

Start-up of the Year in association with Sky Mobile

  • Kid-A
  • Predict Mobile
  • Preloved Tech

Best Mobile Service & Solution

  • Alcatel
  • Samsung
  • Sony Xperia

Best Mobile Service & Solution

  • Aerial Direct
  • Brightstar UK
  • Compare and Recycle
  • ICE Telecommunications
  • Mobliciti
  • Onecom Onecloud
  • Plan.com my.plan
  • SaltDNA
  • Samsung One
  • Uplands Mobiles Ltd
  • Wireless Logic

Innovation of the Year in association with Xiaomi

  • Crystalusion+ active device protection
  • CTDI REV 2 & EVO 1
  • Evina DCBprotect
  • musicMagpie Rent with musicMagpie
  • Nextivity Cel-Fi SOLO
  • Plan.com my.plan
  • Predict Mobile Predict
  • SaltDNA
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2

Best Wholesale Service & Solution

  • Brightstar UK
  • Digital Wholesale Solutions

Partner of the Year

  • Barclay Communications
  • Data Select
  • Eurostar Global
  • Kid-A
  • IPCortex

Best Online Retailer

  • Affordable Mobiles
  • Chitter Chatter
  • musicMagpie
  • O2
  • Samsung
  • Smart Cellular
  • The iOutlet
  • Xiaomi

Best High Street Retailer of the Year in association with OPPO

  • EE
  • Three
  • Vodafone

Best Repair Service

  • iSmash
  • Samsung and WeFix Doorstep Repair Service
  • The ILAB Repair Centre

Best Recycling Service

  • Brightstar and EE Trade-in
  • Envirofone
  • musicMagpie
  • O2 Recycle
  • The iOutlet
  • WeBuyAnyPhone.com

Campaign of the Year

  • Alcatel Mobile UK: The People's Champion 2021
  • Google Pixel presents Mobile Cinema
  • Samsung: Inspired by a True Photo
  • TCL 10 Series UK and Ireland Launch

CSR & Sustainability Initiative of the Year

  • Brightstar UK Sustainability
  • Genuine Solutions/Telefonica
  • Samsung Not a School
  • Sky Zero
  • Ur.co.uk Love it. Use it. Return it.

Best Place to Work

  • Exertis
  • Genuine Solutions
  • The One Point
  • Vodafone

Best MNVO Partner

  • BT Wholesale
  • Transatel
  • Vodafone

Best MVNO

  • Lebara Mobile
  • Sky Mobile
  • SMARTY Mobile

Best Network for Business

  • O2
  • Vodafone Business

5G Innovation of the Year

  • Altiostar Network Inc
  • BT
  • Samsung
  • Vodafone

Network of the Year in association with Affordable Mobiles

  • EE
  • O2
  • Vodafone

Best Manufacturer Field Marketing Team

  • OPPO Mobile UK
  • Samsung UK

Accessory Manufacturer of the Year

  • Juice Global Ltd
  • Speck Products
  • ZAGG

Ruggedised Manufacturer of the Year

  • Bullitt Group
  • Samsung Rugged

Smartphone Manufacturer of the Year

  • Oppo
  • Motorola
  • Samsung
  • Sony

Phone of the Year in association with musicMagpie

The shortlist for this category will be announced on May 4.

For all awards updates visit our site www.mobileindustryawards.com  - we look forward to seeing you on the September 29 2021!

If you have any questions or queries about how to attend or enter, get in touch at kate.smith@futurenet.com

