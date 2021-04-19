Mobile Industry Awards 2021: Our shortlist revealed!

After weeks of deliberation, we are delighted to announce the shortlist for this year’s Mobile Industry Awards 2021.

Running for more than a decade, the MIAs represent the gold standard of excellence in the industry. From the boardroom to the grassroots, the entrants represent the best and brightest the UK mobile industry has to offer.

Following last year's virtual event, we are delighted to say that the Mobile Industry Awards 2021 will take place on September 29, 2021 at the stunning Royal Lancaster London. It's the perfect setting for a night of fine dining, networking and industry celebration.

The MIA 2021 nominees are....

Best Mobile/Gadget Insurance

Bastion Insurance Services Ltd

Brightstar

Pier Insurance

Start-up of the Year in association with Sky Mobile

Kid-A

Predict Mobile

Preloved Tech

Best Mobile Service & Solution

Alcatel

Samsung

Sony Xperia

Best Mobile Service & Solution

Aerial Direct

Brightstar UK

Compare and Recycle

ICE Telecommunications

Mobliciti

Onecom Onecloud

Plan.com my.plan

SaltDNA

Samsung One

Uplands Mobiles Ltd

Wireless Logic

Innovation of the Year in association with Xiaomi

Crystalusion+ active device protection

CTDI REV 2 & EVO 1

Evina DCBprotect

musicMagpie Rent with musicMagpie

Nextivity Cel-Fi SOLO

Plan.com my.plan

Predict Mobile Predict

SaltDNA

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2

Best Wholesale Service & Solution

Brightstar UK

Digital Wholesale Solutions

Partner of the Year

Barclay Communications

Data Select

Eurostar Global

Kid-A

IPCortex

Best Online Retailer

Affordable Mobiles

Chitter Chatter

musicMagpie

O2

Samsung

Smart Cellular

The iOutlet

Xiaomi

Best High Street Retailer of the Year in association with OPPO

EE

Three

Vodafone

Best Repair Service

iSmash

Samsung and WeFix Doorstep Repair Service

The ILAB Repair Centre

Best Recycling Service

Brightstar and EE Trade-in

Envirofone

musicMagpie

O2 Recycle

The iOutlet

WeBuyAnyPhone.com

Campaign of the Year

Alcatel Mobile UK: The People's Champion 2021

Google Pixel presents Mobile Cinema

Samsung: Inspired by a True Photo

TCL 10 Series UK and Ireland Launch

CSR & Sustainability Initiative of the Year

Brightstar UK Sustainability

Genuine Solutions/Telefonica

Samsung Not a School

Sky Zero

Ur.co.uk Love it. Use it. Return it.

Best Place to Work

Exertis

Genuine Solutions

The One Point

Vodafone

Best MNVO Partner

BT Wholesale

Transatel

Vodafone

Best MVNO

Lebara Mobile

Sky Mobile

SMARTY Mobile

Best Network for Business

O2

Vodafone Business

5G Innovation of the Year

Altiostar Network Inc

BT

Samsung

Vodafone

Network of the Year in association with Affordable Mobiles

EE

O2

Vodafone

Best Manufacturer Field Marketing Team

OPPO Mobile UK

Samsung UK

Accessory Manufacturer of the Year

Juice Global Ltd

Speck Products

ZAGG

Ruggedised Manufacturer of the Year

Bullitt Group

Samsung Rugged

Smartphone Manufacturer of the Year

Oppo

Motorola

Samsung

Sony

Phone of the Year in association with musicMagpie

The shortlist for this category will be announced on May 4.

For all awards updates visit our site www.mobileindustryawards.com - we look forward to seeing you on the September 29 2021!