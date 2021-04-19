Mobile Industry Awards 2021: Our shortlist revealed!

After weeks of deliberation, we are delighted to announce the shortlist for this year’s Mobile Industry Awards 2021.
Running for more than a decade, the MIAs represent the gold standard of excellence in the industry. From the boardroom to the grassroots, the entrants represent the best and brightest the UK mobile industry has to offer.
Following last year's virtual event, we are delighted to say that the Mobile Industry Awards 2021 will take place on September 29, 2021 at the stunning Royal Lancaster London. It's the perfect setting for a night of fine dining, networking and industry celebration.
The MIA 2021 nominees are....
Best Mobile/Gadget Insurance
- Bastion Insurance Services Ltd
- Brightstar
- Pier Insurance
Start-up of the Year in association with Sky Mobile
- Kid-A
- Predict Mobile
- Preloved Tech
Best Mobile Service & Solution
- Alcatel
- Samsung
- Sony Xperia
- Aerial Direct
- Brightstar UK
- Compare and Recycle
- ICE Telecommunications
- Mobliciti
- Onecom Onecloud
- Plan.com my.plan
- SaltDNA
- Samsung One
- Uplands Mobiles Ltd
- Wireless Logic
Innovation of the Year in association with Xiaomi
- Crystalusion+ active device protection
- CTDI REV 2 & EVO 1
- Evina DCBprotect
- musicMagpie Rent with musicMagpie
- Nextivity Cel-Fi SOLO
- Plan.com my.plan
- Predict Mobile Predict
- SaltDNA
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2
Best Wholesale Service & Solution
- Brightstar UK
- Digital Wholesale Solutions
Partner of the Year
- Barclay Communications
- Data Select
- Eurostar Global
- Kid-A
- IPCortex
Best Online Retailer
- Affordable Mobiles
- Chitter Chatter
- musicMagpie
- O2
- Samsung
- Smart Cellular
- The iOutlet
- Xiaomi
Best High Street Retailer of the Year in association with OPPO
- EE
- Three
- Vodafone
Best Repair Service
- iSmash
- Samsung and WeFix Doorstep Repair Service
- The ILAB Repair Centre
Best Recycling Service
- Brightstar and EE Trade-in
- Envirofone
- musicMagpie
- O2 Recycle
- The iOutlet
- WeBuyAnyPhone.com
Campaign of the Year
- Alcatel Mobile UK: The People's Champion 2021
- Google Pixel presents Mobile Cinema
- Samsung: Inspired by a True Photo
- TCL 10 Series UK and Ireland Launch
CSR & Sustainability Initiative of the Year
- Brightstar UK Sustainability
- Genuine Solutions/Telefonica
- Samsung Not a School
- Sky Zero
- Ur.co.uk Love it. Use it. Return it.
Best Place to Work
- Exertis
- Genuine Solutions
- The One Point
- Vodafone
Best MNVO Partner
- BT Wholesale
- Transatel
- Vodafone
Best MVNO
- Lebara Mobile
- Sky Mobile
- SMARTY Mobile
Best Network for Business
- O2
- Vodafone Business
5G Innovation of the Year
- Altiostar Network Inc
- BT
- Samsung
- Vodafone
Network of the Year in association with Affordable Mobiles
- EE
- O2
- Vodafone
Best Manufacturer Field Marketing Team
- OPPO Mobile UK
- Samsung UK
Accessory Manufacturer of the Year
- Juice Global Ltd
- Speck Products
- ZAGG
Ruggedised Manufacturer of the Year
- Bullitt Group
- Samsung Rugged
Smartphone Manufacturer of the Year
- Oppo
- Motorola
- Samsung
- Sony
Phone of the Year in association with musicMagpie
The shortlist for this category will be announced on May 4.
If you have any questions or queries about how to attend or enter, get in touch at kate.smith@futurenet.com