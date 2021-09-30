Mobile Industry Awards 2021: O2 wins Best Online Retailer

Mobile operator O2 has tasted success at the Mobile Industry Awards 2021, winning the Best Online Retailer award at the ceremony.

To be successful in today’s mobile market, the top online retailers must be able to not only secure the best deals, but also market them in innovative ways to grab the attention of customers everywhere.

This award recognised the key role online retailers play in the mobile industry and rewards the company which has performed to its potential over the past 12 months.

Our 2021 finalists were:

Affordable Mobiles

Chitter Chatter

musicMagpie

O2

Samsung

Smart Cellular

The iOutlet

Xiaomi

Our entrants were asked to submit entries based on the following criteria:

Offering customers the best products and services

A clear and easy to use online store

Offering the best customer service, including after care services

Proving to be the best at generating hits with products, marketing and deals

Showcasing all-round innovation

Highlighting innovative marketing initiatives

Showing strong commercial performance

Why O2 won

In a tightly-fought category that included a wide range of online retailers, vendors and operators, O2 was the one that caught our judges’ attention.

With strong performance, diverse device offering, a clear marketing strategy, and service innovation, O2 is this year’s winner.

Congratulations to O2 and to all of our 2021 finalists!