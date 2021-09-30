Mobile Industry Awards 2021: Likewize wins Best Wholesale Service and Solution

Likewize has received the Best Wholesale Service and Solution award at the Mobile Industry Awards 2021, recognising the company’s role in supporting other members of the mobile ecosystem.

This category welcomed entries from a mix of service and software providers across the UK channel, recognising the company that has prospered during an incredibly difficult period for businesses everywhere.

Our 2021 finalists were:

Digital Wholesale Solutions

Likewize

Our entrants were asked to submit entries based on the following criteria:

Showcase outstanding customer service

Highlight business and technical innovation - walk us through your portfolio of services and solutions

Demonstrate financial stability and growth - include your most recent financial results

Show how you dealt with embracing diversification and adaptability

Showcase how you have developed new business opportunities

Tell us about your people and your culture

Why Likewize won

In a fiercely competitive two-way battle, Likewize won over our judges with its technological approach to customer service, wide product portfolio, and ability to adapt to customer needs.

Its investments in infrastructure and diversification efforts have led to strong financial performance.

In a year where the company underwent a significant rebrand, we congratulate Likewize on winning this award!