Mobile Industry Awards 2021: Crystalusion+ wins Innovation of the Year

Crystalusion+ has been declared the winner of Innovation of the Year in association with Xiaomi at the Mobile Industry Awards 2021.

The mobile industry is, if nothing else, characterised by constant change. Continuous innovation is essential for any business that wants to keep up with market trends, gain an edge on the competition, and keep customers excited.

This fiercely competitive category reflected this reality and recognised the organisations that are pushing the boundaries with new services and products.

Our 2021 finalists were:

Crystalusion+

Predict Mobile

CTDI REV 2 & EVO 1

Music Magpie

DCB Protect

Samsung

Plan.com

Nextivity

Salt DNA

Our entrants were asked to submit entries based on the following criteria:

What makes this product innovative and why is it unique to the market?

Showcase and demonstrate the number of partners who have benefited from this product and how it has allowed them to grow their business

Demonstrate commercial and financial success over the last 12 months

Showcase how you have diversified revenue streams through this innovation

Why Crystalusion+ won

The high number of entrants in this category does much to demonstrate why the mobile industry is such an exciting and innovative sector to be a part of, but it was Crystalusion+ that emerged victorious on the night.

In a packed and competitive field, Crystalusion+’s antimicrobial liquid glass product that can kill viruses, including Coronavirus, for up to 10 days after a single application truly offered something special in these unprecedented times.

Congratulations to Crystalusion+ and to the rest of our 2021 finalists!