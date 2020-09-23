Mobile Industry Awards 2020: Vodafone wins Best Network for Loyalty & Retention

The UK is a highly competitive mobile marketplace, with plenty of great options for consumers to choose from. This competition keeps operators on their toes if they want to retain their existing customer base and attract new subscribers.

This category rewards the operator that does the most to enable growth and keep hold of recurring revenues.

Our entrants were asked to submit entries based on the following criteria:

Showcase and demonstrate your current retention and loyalty offering. Include marketing initiatives

Excellent customer service and support

What investment and or developments have you made to the loyalty and retention services you offer over the last 12 months

Tell us about the success you have keeping your customers as well as the average amount of time your customer has been with you

Demonstrate financial growth and any accolades across the last 12 months, also explain what steps were taken to protect ARPU

Our 2020 finalists are:

O2 O2’s legacy in customer service and loyalty programmes was evident from its submission. Our judges were impressed with its low churn rate of just one per cent and the ongoing success of the Priority reward scheme. Also in its favour were initiatives like O2 Refresh, O2 Extra and a commitment to offering customers a fair deal.

Sky Mobile Sky's innovative Piggy Bank Rewards, which allows customers to exchange unused data for discounts on phones, tablets and accessories, impressed our judges who also noted the well-received expansion to the Sky VIP programme.

Vodafone Vodafone was able to demonstrate average customer tenure in excess of ten years and the successful launch of ‘VeryMe’. Trade-in and Feel Good Fridays cemented customer satisfaction and capped off a great 12 months for the operator.

Our 2020 Best Network for Loyalty and Retention is...Vodafone!

Reflecting on the win, Mobile Industry Awards Director Mark Fermor said, “Vodafone has one of the longest average tenures in the mobile industry and, when combined with innovative loyalty programmes like ‘VeryMe’, made it a very hard entry to beat.”

