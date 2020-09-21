Mobile Industry Awards 2020: Tech Data wins Best Finance & Lifecycle

As technology and software has become ever more innovative and advanced, the cost of purchase has increased too. Businesses within the industry need to be able to offer end users products and services in a way that is affordable and sustainable.

The need for finance options and lifecycle services has never been more obvious and our award recognises excellence in the field.

Our entrants were asked to submit entries based on the following criteria:

Overall excellence in delivery of service to a partner

Partnership / client relations- testimonials

Innovation in marketing, education and training

Adaptability to changing market conditions

Any initiatives to improve sustainability and reduce environmental impact?

A clear strategy for UK growth

Our 2020 finalists are:

Brightstar Brightstar’s record for innovation was once again in evidence and a real highlight of its entry. The company detailed the launch of new services, expansion into new markets and the creation of opportunities for partners. It was also able to boast of some impressive customer wins.

Lease Telecom Lease Telecom’s entry was supported by strong customer testimonials that showcased the innovative ways the company can meet partners’ diverse needs. Its clear they are a fantastic choice in the market.

Tech Data This entry showcased an impressive number of partners who rely on the Tech-as-a-Service platform and demonstrated continued investment, innovation, and impressive financial performance. This all contributed to a stand-out entry.

Our 2020 Lifecycle & Finance winner is...Tech Data!

Speaking on Tech Data’s win, Mobile Industry Awards Director Mark Fermor said: “Tech Data has clearly seen this area of the industry as one where it can establish clear leadership. Its offering is supported by significant investment and innovation and we can see why partners are loving the service they have at their fingertips.”