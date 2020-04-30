Mobile Industry Awards 2020: Shortlists revealed

After weeks of deliberation, we are delighted to announce the shortlists for all this year’s Mobile Industry Awards 2020.
From Phone of the Year and Hottest New Phone for 2020 to Best High Street Retailer and Best MVNO, the Mobile Industry Awards look to recognise the top performers across the whole UK space.
Now celebrating its 18th year, the Mobile Industry Awards (#MIA2020) represents the highest standard of excellence in the UK mobile industry - from the boardroom to the grassroots.
This year’s winners will be collecting their trophy on September 25 2020 at London’s Royal Lancaster Hotel - so who is up for this year's awards?
Accessory Manufacturer of the Year
- Belkin International
- Speck Products
- Spigen
- Zagg
Best High Street Retailer
- EE
- O2
- Three
- Vodafone
Best Manufacturer Field Marketing Team
- Alcatel
- Samsung
- Sony Xperia
Best Mobile Service & Solution
- Aerial Direct
- Conosco
- Mobliciti
- Onecom
- The One Point
- Uplands Mobiles
Best MVNO
- Audacious Mobile
- Lebara Mobile
- Sky Mobile
- SMARTY
- Tesco Mobile
- Virgin Mobile
Best MVNO Partner
- BT Wholesale
- Three
- Transatel
Best Network for Business
- O2
- Three
- Vodafone Business
Best Network for Data
- EE
- Sky Mobile
- Three
- Virgin Media
- Vodafone
Best Network for Loyalty & Retention
- O2
- Sky Mobile
- Vodafone
Best Online Retailer
- Amazon
- Mobiles.co.uk
- musicMagpie
- O2
- The iOutlet
- Virgin Media
Best Recycling Service
- CeX
- musicMagpie
- O2 Recycle
Best Repair Service
- iSmash
- Samsung & WeFix
- TMT
Business Growth Award
- Aerial Direct
- Amazon
- Coderus
- Onecom
Campaign of the Year
- The People’s Champion by Alcatel
- Creating Digital Wholesale Solutions
- EE's 5G Launch
- Google's Pixel 4 Launch
- The iOutlet's Customer Engagement and Retention Campaign
- Lebara Mobile's Roaming In India
- Mobiles.co.uk #MobilesBestFriend
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Launch
- How easy it is to switch with Sky Mobile
- Life without limits by Vodafone
CSR Initiative of the Year
- Fairphone's Living Wage Bonus
- Huawei StorySign
- Onecom and YoungMinds
- Sky Mobile and Sky Ocean Rescue
Distributor of the Year
- Eurostar Global Electronics
- Genuine Solutions
- Westcoast
Hottest New Phone
- Huawei P40 Pro
- Huawei Mate Xs
- Motorola Razr
- Oneplus 8 Pro
- Oppo Find X2 5G
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
- Sony Xperia 1 II
- TCL 10 5G
- Xiaomi Mi 10
Innovation of the Year
- Audacious Mobile: Clearer Calls for those with Hearing Needs
- Crystalusion+ Active Device Sanitation
- EE Smart Plans
- Fairphone 3: Modular Design
- Metaswitch MaX UC
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
- Sky Mobile: SpaceTalk
- InvisibleShield Glass Elite VisionGuard+
Lifecycle & Finance Award
- Brightstar
- Lease Telecom
- Tech Data
People & Culture Award
- Amazon
- Digital Wholesale Solutions
- Genuine Solutions
- Mobiles.co.uk
- O2
- Onecom
- The One Point
- Three
Phone of the Year
- Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
- Google Pixel 4
- Honor View 20
- Huawei P30 Pro
- OnePlus 7T
- Samsung Galaxy S10 5G
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10
- Oppo Reno 10x Zoom
- Sony Xperia 5
- Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G
Recycling & Recommerce Award
- Brightstar
- Compare and Recycle
- musicMagpie
- Recyclewise by GSUK
- Redeem
Ruggedised Manufacturer of the Year
- AGM Mobile
- Bullitt Group: CAT phones
- Getac
- Samsung
Smartphone Manufacturer of the Year
- Fairphone
- Google Pixel
- Huawei
- Motorola
- Samsung
- Sony
Start-Up of the Year
- Audacious
- Genuine Case Company
- Kid-A
- Vendi
For all awards updates, visit the Mobile Industry Awards 2020 site - we look forward to seeing you on September 25 2020!
If you have any questions or queries about how to attend or enter, get in touch at kate.smith@futurenet.com