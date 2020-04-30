Mobile Industry Awards 2020: Shortlists revealed

After weeks of deliberation, we are delighted to announce the shortlists for all this year’s Mobile Industry Awards 2020.

From Phone of the Year and Hottest New Phone for 2020 to Best High Street Retailer and Best MVNO, the Mobile Industry Awards look to recognise the top performers across the whole UK space.

Now celebrating its 18th year, the Mobile Industry Awards (#MIA2020) represents the highest standard of excellence in the UK mobile industry - from the boardroom to the grassroots.

This year’s winners will be collecting their trophy on September 25 2020 at London’s Royal Lancaster Hotel - so who is up for this year's awards?

Accessory Manufacturer of the Year

Belkin International

Speck Products

Spigen

Zagg

Best High Street Retailer

EE

O2

Three

Vodafone

Best Manufacturer Field Marketing Team

Alcatel

Samsung

Sony Xperia

Best Mobile Service & Solution

Aerial Direct

Conosco

Mobliciti

Onecom

The One Point

Uplands Mobiles

Best MVNO

Audacious Mobile

Lebara Mobile

Sky Mobile

SMARTY

Tesco Mobile

Virgin Mobile

Best MVNO Partner

BT Wholesale

Three

Transatel

Best Network for Business

O2

Three

Vodafone Business

Best Network for Data

EE

Sky Mobile

Three

Virgin Media

Vodafone

Best Network for Loyalty & Retention

O2

Sky Mobile

Vodafone

Best Online Retailer

Amazon

Mobiles.co.uk

musicMagpie

O2

The iOutlet

Virgin Media

Best Recycling Service

CeX

musicMagpie

O2 Recycle

Best Repair Service

iSmash

Samsung & WeFix

TMT

Business Growth Award

Aerial Direct

Amazon

Coderus

Google

Onecom

Campaign of the Year

The People’s Champion by Alcatel

Creating Digital Wholesale Solutions

EE's 5G Launch

Google's Pixel 4 Launch

The iOutlet's Customer Engagement and Retention Campaign

Lebara Mobile's Roaming In India

Mobiles.co.uk #MobilesBestFriend

Samsung Galaxy S20 Launch

How easy it is to switch with Sky Mobile

Life without limits by Vodafone

CSR Initiative of the Year

Fairphone's Living Wage Bonus

Huawei StorySign

Onecom and YoungMinds

Sky Mobile and Sky Ocean Rescue

Distributor of the Year

Eurostar Global Electronics

Genuine Solutions

Westcoast

Hottest New Phone

Huawei P40 Pro

Huawei Mate Xs

Motorola Razr

Oneplus 8 Pro

Oppo Find X2 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Sony Xperia 1 II

TCL 10 5G

Xiaomi Mi 10

Innovation of the Year

Audacious Mobile: Clearer Calls for those with Hearing Needs

Crystalusion+ Active Device Sanitation

EE Smart Plans

Fairphone 3: Modular Design

Metaswitch MaX UC

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Sky Mobile: SpaceTalk

InvisibleShield Glass Elite VisionGuard+

Lifecycle & Finance Award

Brightstar

Lease Telecom

Tech Data

People & Culture Award

Amazon

Digital Wholesale Solutions

Genuine Solutions

Mobiles.co.uk

O2

Onecom

The One Point

Three

Phone of the Year

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

Google Pixel 4

Honor View 20

Huawei P30 Pro

OnePlus 7T

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom

Sony Xperia 5

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G

Recycling & Recommerce Award

Brightstar

Compare and Recycle

musicMagpie

Recyclewise by GSUK

Redeem

Ruggedised Manufacturer of the Year

AGM Mobile

Bullitt Group: CAT phones

Getac

Samsung

Smartphone Manufacturer of the Year

Fairphone

Google Pixel

Huawei

Motorola

Samsung

Sony

Start-Up of the Year

Audacious

Genuine Case Company

Kid-A

Vendi

For all awards updates, visit the Mobile Industry Awards 2020 site - we look forward to seeing you on September 25 2020!