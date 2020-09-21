Mobile Industry Awards 2020: Onecom wins Best Mobile Service & Solution Provider

This award was formed from two previous categories (Best Unified Comms Dealer and Managed Service Provider of the Year) and marks our quest to find the UK’s best Mobile Service & Solution Provider.

It recognises the achievements of unified communications dealers, mobile dealers, and managed service providers in giving businesses a competitive edge.

Find out all the winners at the Mobile Industry Awards 2020 here!

Our entrants were asked to submit entries based on the following criteria:

Showcase outstanding customer service

Business and technical innovation - including the portfolio or services and solutions

Demonstrate financial stability and growth - including the most recent financial results

Diversification and adaptability

Showcase how you have developed new business opportunities

Tell us about your people and your culture.

Our 2020 finalists are:

Aerial Direct Aerial Direct’s customer-centric culture and continuous efforts to understanding its customers’ requirements were real highlights in its submission. The company also showcased impressive customer satisfaction and retention rates, coupled with an impressive product portfolio comprising mobile, fixed line, on-premise solutions, business broadband and its very own hosted VoIP system, It also offers engineer, service desk support and IT Managed Services. We could see why customers were delighted by the support and service they have received.

Conosco Concoso was a new name to many of our judges but it offered a pleasant surprise in the form of two decades’ worth of experience and glowing customer testimonials. Concoso was able to demonstrate its ability to deliver customers bespoke communication services across mobile, fixed, unified communications, Internet of Things (IoT), cloud and security.

Mobliciti Our 2019 Managed Service Provider winner Mobliciti demonstrated an impressive customer retention rate of 93.5 per cent over the last 12 months. With the foundations of its mobile strategy in place, Mobliciti’s five core services assist customers with their wider IT strategy needs, whether its cloud security, Microsoft 365, collaboration tools or wireless solutions.

Onecom Onecom’s supplier agnostic approach reinforces its independent values and allows it to constantly assess the market and evaluate various offerings. All of this ensures it can craft a market-leading value proposition to its customers – something which came across clearly in its entry. Onecom was able to demonstrate a 15 per cent increase in pre-tax profitability and a focus on providing the best products and services to customers.

The One Point Our judges loved The One Point’s approach of providing all customers with a Single Point of Contact for all of their needs. The One Point was able to showcase a 45 per cent growth rate and initiatives such as The One Plan. Meanwhile, recent investments in start-ups N3i and think 360 have increased capacity to attract further partnerships, allowing it to employ 50 new staff to look after 170 GP Surgery sites in a five-year, £17 million core contract to look after 4,500 users. All of this was why our judges decided to award the team at The One Point a Highly Commended Award.

Uplands Mobile Uplands Mobile’s culture was clear to see for all our judges and is underpinned by a mission statement declaring: “Customer experience is every meeting, every call, every email, every query, every document and every system. It is every interaction and every thought we ever have about our business and is the sum of every employees’ actions. Customer Experience Is everything…” Over the past year, Uplands has secured investment to support its growth, resulting in impressive performances and financial and commercial objectives achieved.

We are delighted to announce our 2020 winner is… Onecom!

Mobile Industry Awards Director Mark Fermor said: “We are lucky as an industry to have so many great options for customers to consider when it comes to finding the best mobile service and solution. However, it's hard to ignore what an incredible year Onecom has had and are deserving of being crowned our 2020 winner. With regards to The One Point, this is a business driven by enthusiasm and ability to deliver. We could not ignore what a great year it has had and is one to keep a close eye on.”