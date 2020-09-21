Mobile Industry Awards 2020: GSUK wins Best Recycling & Recommerce

The market for recycling, refurbishing and repairing devices has grown dramatically in recent years thanks to a focus on sustainability and due to extended product lifespans. Successful propositions can provide crucial revenue streams across the industry.

Our entrants were asked to submit entries based on the following criteria:

Overall excellence in delivery of service to a partner

Partnership/client relations- testimonials

Innovation in marketing, education and training

Adaptability to changing market conditions

Any initiatives to improve sustainability and reduce environmental impact

A clear strategy for UK growth

Brightstar Our judges acknowledged Brightstar’s exceptional record of innovation and were impressed by how it combined its service offering with a unique set of service solutions. This allows the company to adapt to a rapidly-changing market.

Compare and Recycle Compare and Recycle was recognised for its ability to adapt to changing market conditions by offering repair services for old handsets and guidance to customers about the durability and repairability of their devices.

musicMagpie Judges were impressed with musicMagpie’s desire to be viewed as a trusted recommerce destination, especially with regards to customer protection. The entry demonstrated an understanding and commitment to data protection and sustainability. This is especially true with regards to the effort it undertakes with the PhoneCheck system.

GSUK GSUK demonstrated a commitment to educate, support and enable partners with an end-to-end recycling and recovery service. Our judges appreciated the partner-led approach which allowed the firm to provide a service, troubleshoot issues and provide reassurance that their actions were aiding the environment.

Congratulations to our 2020 winner… GSUK

Mobile Industry Awards Director Mark Fermor said: “For us, the role our finalists play is more than just providing a service, it is also vital in partners being sustainable and responsible. This is an interesting challenge for the industry, where services cannot just be driven by margins.

“GSUK's passion to bring industry partners and leaders together to drive education was refreshing and has clearly contributed to helping their partners provide a first class service. This was obvious to see first-hand from the testimonials partners provided.”