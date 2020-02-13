Mobile Industry Awards 2020 - Four weeks to go!

Running for more than a decade, the Mobile Industry Awards represent the gold standard of excellence in the industry. From the boardroom to the grassroots, the attendees represent the best and brightest the UK and European mobile industry has to offer.
The status of the awards has seen previous winners include victories in shareholder releases, emblazon logos on staff uniforms and take out billboards to spread the news of their victory - now it’s your chance to join this elite band.
Entries are set to close on March 12th, so there's only a few weeks to go to get your submission in for your chance to join our elite band of winners at the 2020 Mobile Industry Awards.
Here are the MIA 2020 categories
B2B & CHANNEL
UK CHANNEL STAR
BEST MOBILE SERVICE & SOLUTION
PARTNERSHIP OF THE YEAR
DISTRIBUTION & SERVICES
LIFECYCLE & FINANCE AWARD
RECYCLING & RECOMMERCE AWARD
BEST WHOLESALE SERVICE & SOLUTION
DISTRIBUTOR OF THE YEAR
RETAIL
BEST HIGH STREET RETAILER
BEST ONLINE RETAILER
BEST REPAIR SERVICE
BEST RECYCLING SERVICE
NETWORK
BEST NETWORK FOR DATA
BEST NETWORK FOR LOYALTY & RETENTION *new
BEST NETWORK FOR BUSINESS
BEST MVNO
BEST MVNO PARTNER
MANUFACTURER
PHONE OF THE YEAR
HOTTEST NEW PHONE
RUGGEDISED MANUFACTURER OF THE YEAR
ACCESSORY MANUFACTURER OF THE YEAR
SMARTPHONE MANUFACTURER OF THE YEAR
BEST MANUFACTURER FIELD MARKETING TEAM
COMPANY
START-UP OF THE YEAR
INNOVATION OF THE YEAR
CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR
CSR INITIATIVE OF THE YEAR
BUSINESS GROWTH AWARD
PEOPLE & CULTURE AWARD
INDIVIDUAL
OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO THE MOBILE INDUSTRY
You can view all entry criteria for the Mobile Industry Awards here
MIA 2020 entry process
Entering the 2020 awards will be the easiest decision you make this decade - our entry portal is user-friendly and our team are here to help you every step of the way, and what’s more it’s free to enter.
All entries must be submitted by no later than 12th March 2020. Tables will be available on a first come first served basis, so we invite you to go online and select your table packages - we can either take card payment or organise an invoice to send to you.
Five great reasons to enter
Reward and motivate you and your team - entering the MIA sends a message to your team that their achievements are worth shouting about – and being shortlisted is a huge boost to company morale.
Build customer trust and confidence - an award is a mark of quality that sets you apart from your competitors and proves your corporate credentials. It’s an independent endorsement that can help you attract new customers, partners, investors and talent.
Grow your profile and reach – Winning (or just being shortlisted) is fantastic PR and marketing opportunity that gives you the chance to tell your story and share your success.
Benchmarking – The award tells the judges, and your industry, that you are the best of the best – and a company worth doing business with.
Networking - Attend the awards ceremony, celebrate and certainly bask in the glory – but also see it as a networking opportunity, take clients and also make the most out of building new relationships
For all awards updates visit our site www.mobileindustryawards.com - we look forward to seeing you on the 25th June 2020!
If you have any questions or queries about how to attend or enter, get in touch at mark.fermor@futurenet.com