Mobile Industry Awards 2020: EE 5G Launch wins Campaign of the Year

Introducing a new product or service onto the market is one of the most exciting things a vendor can do. But no matter how revolutionary or how high quality the offering, the marketing and messaging can make or break a launch.

This category recognises the best collaborative effort between an agency and a brand

Our entrants were asked to submit entries based on the following criteria:

Tell us about your brief

What were your KPIs?

What did you propose? Tell us about the services and solutions you recommended

Tell us the cost and showcase how this was financially successful for both you and the customer

What makes this campaign special? Provide customer testimonials

Our 2020 finalists are:

The People’s Champion by Alcatel Judges were impressed by this campaign’s simplicity. It told consumers that Alcatel understands their financial responsibilities and wanted to serve them with sleek, stylish, high quality smartphones at affordable prices.

Creating Digital Wholesale Solutions The bold decision to break Digital Wholesale Solutions away from the wider Daisy Group required an accompanying campaign to communicate the changes to customers. Judges were impressed by the seamless ability of this campaign to explain the combination of three channel divisions into a single entity.

EE's 5G Launch EE detailed the challenges they faced in becoming the first UK operator to launch a 5G network in the UK. Its campaign positioned the company as the market leader and was able to excited and inform consumers.

Google's Pixel 4 Launch Google created a single creative, cross-channel campaign that drove awareness and cultural relevance for the headline camera feature of the Pixel 4 smartphone, Night Sight.

The iOutlet's Customer Engagement and Retention campaign iOutlet’s entry focused on how it redeveloped its website and ran a marketing campaign in a bid to diversify company revenue streams.

Lebara Mobile's Roaming in India Lebara’s campaign highlighted its ability to spot a gap in the market and create a unique roaming product that met a genuine need of its customers and could drive growth.

Mobiles.co.uk #MobilesBestFriend This campaign redefined Mobiles.co.uk’s core brand values and unique offerings. It featured a series of immersive, fun sessions with colleagues from multiple marketing challenges and key external agencies.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Launch Samsung’s campaign sought to drive awareness of the Samsung Galaxy S20 phone range in the week after the Unpacked event. It focused on the key features of the device and hoped to resonate with a core Gen Z/Millennial audience while creating a ‘wow’ launch moment that would provide multiple content touchpoints. It wanted to have the ability to scale via word of mouth and earned coverage.

Sky Mobile How easy it is to switch Although several MVNOs carried out market exercised around the new text-to-switch legislation, judges felt that Sky Mobile owned this space thanks to a campaign that took advantage of relative silence from established operators.

The winner is EE with its 5G launch!

Speaking about EE’s win, Mobile Industry Awards Director Mark Fermor said: “Being first doesn’t necessarily mean best. However, EE’s ability to make its 5G launch about network excellence gave them every chance to capturing customers’ early interest. Crucially, it made its 5G offering easy to understand. Now the race for 5G is firmly underway and we cannot wait for mass adoption and new applications that go beyond mobile data.”

