Mobile Industry Awards 2019 - Nominations open now

Entries for the Mobile Industry Awards 2019, powered by TechRadar Pro, are now open.
There are 20 award categories that can be entered, covering all areas of the industry, across Distribution, B2B, Networks, Companies, People & Teams.
But that’s not all - today also sees nominations open for this year’s Mobile Power 50, which ranks and recognises the industry’s most influential individuals, and Shop Idol, our UK-wide search for the nation's best mobile store salesperson.
Now celebrating its 17th year, the Mobile Industry Awards 2019 looks to showcase the gold standard of excellence in the industry - from the boardroom to the grassroots.
Categories now open for entry submissions:
- Best Managed Service Provider
- Best Unified Comms Dealer
- Most Innovative Product
- Best Enterprise Service & Solutions
- Technology Incubator of the Year
- Recycling and Recommerce Award
- Mobile Distributor of the Year
- Business Growth Award
- CSR Initiative of the Year
- Best MVNO
- Best MVNO Partner
- Best Consumer Network
- Best Business Network
- 5G Network Pioneer
- Best Repair Service
- Best Recycling Service
- Best Online Retailer
- Best SIM-Free Retailer
- Best High Street Retailer
- Best Manufacturer Field Marketing Team
Power 50
The 2019 Mobile Power 50 is the definitive list of the most influential figures in the UK mobile industry during the past year. The list is compiled after in-depth interviews with key senior figures across the industry, from operators and retailers, to manufacturers and distributors - but we also want to hear from you.
We are searching for individuals who have influence beyond their existing roles, in addition to imbuing their businesses with unique values, and those who we feel serve as an inspiration to the rest of the trade.
Please join the debate on the Mobile Power 50 website, where you can nominate somebody who you feel serves as an inspiration to the rest of the trade.
