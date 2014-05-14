Has Microsoft just accidentally revealed the Surface Pro 3?

Three guesses for what Microsoft is planning for its Surface event

It appears that Microsoft has accidentally revealed that the Surface Pro 3 is on the way, a week ahead of a major event relating to its Surface tablet range.

In a support article, which has since been removed, Microsoft said that an update for Windows 8.1 "adds support to the Surface Pro 3 camera."

The Verge points out that the mention might be a typo, but the quick takedown of the support article suggests it wasn't intended to be published this soon.

Pro-Intel

The news follows recent reports of an Intel-based Surface tablet also on the horizon, which could turn out to be the Surface Pro 3. The Surface Pro 2 already uses Intel's "Haswell" Core i5 processor.

The company is also expected to unveil the Surface Mini, a smaller tablet catering for the 7-inch or 8-inch market. It is widely predicted to be powered by a Qualcomm processor.

Leak or typo, the event next week in New York City is a definite one to watch.

Via TheNextWeb