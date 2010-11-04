What's the best MSI laptop?

It can be hard to choose which laptop to buy, but once you've found the brand you want then what next?

If you've settled on an MSI, then you're probably wondering what the best MSI laptop is for your budget. Here we've gathered together the best MSI laptop reviews for your delectation.

1. MSI Wind U160

The MSI Wind U160 is a nice-looking machine (save for an abundance of stickers) and the features, usability and portability on offer thoroughly impressed us.

2. MSI CR630

This is a supremely affordable machine, offering 4GB of RAM and a dual-core AMD processor coupled with excellent usability.

3. MSI FX600

James Bond would be impressed with the gadgetry on offer here. Press one button to activate Cinema Pro mode, which makes films look better on the screen, or hit another to activate Turbo Drive, which gives you a boost in processor power.

4. MSI GX740

The MSI GX740 is one of the best priced, best looking gaming notebooks around. There's plenty of power under the hood for the avid gamer, while the Intel Core i5 processor provides plenty of performance for your average consumer.

5. MSI GX660R

The MSI GX660R is a great machine at a reasonable price for the power. Performance is as aggressive as we'd expect for the money, but there's also a wealth of extra features, clever design additions and impressive components that make this a very competitive laptop. Add to that the fantastic Dynaudio speaker system and you're looking at one of the best gaming systems currently around.

