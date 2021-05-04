Live
Mobile Industry Live: May 2021
News in brief and insights from across the mobile industry
More Virgin Media-O2 execs confirmed
Liberty Global and Telefonica have confirmed more members of the leadership team for their proposed UK joint-venture. It was already known Virgin Media CEO Lutz Schuler (pictured) and O2 CFO Patricia Cobain would perform the same roles at the self-proclaimed ‘national connectivity champion’, but now it has been revealed that Jo Bertram will be MD for Business & Wholesale, Adrian Di Meo will serve as CIO and Jeff Dodds will be COO for TV, Broadband and Fixed Mobile Convergence (FMC).
Other members of the leadership team have been drawn from both Virgin Media and O2.
ITSPA rebrands as Comms Council UK
Industry body ITSPA (Internet Telephony Services Providers' Association) is to rebrand as Comms Council UK. The organisation said the move reflects the changing services of its membership.
