Lego games have plummeted to record-low prices for Prime Day

If you’re a Lego fanatic, or someone looking to pick up a new co-op game to play with a friend, you won’t want to miss the massive Lego game discounts available at Amazon at this very moment.

As part of its Prime Day deals, the prices of a whole range of Lego video games have been slashed. You can snap up the recently released and warmly received Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (opens in new tab) for just £31.49, down from £49.99, with plenty of other games up for grabs, too. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for Lego game deals in your region).

Today’s best Lego game Prime Day deals

Whether you have a penchant for blocky Marvel superheroes, DC minifigures, or the bricks of Lego City, you’re sure to find something that takes your fancy. With many of the games at their lowest-ever price, now is the time to consider what your next co-op adventure will be.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

(opens in new tab) Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Classic character DLC Edition (Xbox Series S|X, Xbox One): £49.99 £29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £20.00 - This is the cheapest we've seen the Lego Skywalker Saga, and it's a hefty discount for a game that only released three months ago. If you're looking for a light co-op game to play with your friends or partner, this is a great pick. You don't have to be a Star Wars buff to enjoy its varied gameplay, but any fans of the galaxy far, far away will be keen to grab the Classic Character DLC that comes with this Amazon edition.

(opens in new tab) Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Classic Character DLC Edition (Nintendo Switch): £49.99 £29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Saga Classic Character DLC Edition (PS5): £49.99 £29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Saga Classic Character DLC Edition (PS4): £49.99 £29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Lego Harry Potter Collection

(opens in new tab) Lego Harry Potter Collection (Nintendo Switch): £34.99 £19.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £15 - The Lego Harry Potter Collection bundles two games in one, letting you play through the entirety of the blocky boy-wizard's saga. While the collection has been out for a good few years now, its price rarely drops as low as this. Any wannabe wizards or witches will want to grab it before a boggart snatches it away.

(opens in new tab) Lego Harry Potter Collection (PS4): £11.95 £10.16 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Lego Harry Potter Collection (Xbox One): £14.95 £11.69 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Lego Marvel Super Heroes

(opens in new tab) Lego Marvel Super Heroes (Nintendo Switch): £24.99 £14.36 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £10 - Are you a mega Marvel fan on the hunt for a family-friendly local co-op game? Then look no further than Lego Marvel Super Heroes. This dimension-hopping adventure gives you control of over 100 spandex-clad heroes, and plenty of classic Marvel locations to explore, and with over a tenner off, you can't go wrong.

(opens in new tab) Lego Marvel Super Heroes (PS4): £15.99 £11.91 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Lego Jurassic World

(opens in new tab) Lego Jurassic World (Nintendo Switch): £34.99 £19.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £15 - What's better than a big dinosaur? A tiny dinosaur made of Lego, of course. This is the cheapest we've seen the Nintendo Switch version of Lego Jurassic World go for. It's a big discount and includes the two Jurassic Park expansions, letting you play as classic characters from the original trilogy.

(opens in new tab) Lego Jurassic World (PS4): £16.07 £13.66 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Lego Jurassic World (Xbox One): £16.58 £12.65 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Lego Movie 2 Video Game

(opens in new tab) The Lego Movie 2 Video Game (Nintendo Switch): £34.99 £18.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £16 - Everything is awesome when you're part of a team. Or made out of Lego. And especially if you can be transported on a handheld console. This is the lowest price we've seen the Nintendo Switch version of the Lego Movie 2 game. Any fan of the film can expect to meet their favorite characters while traveling between its many zany locales.

Lego City Undercover

(opens in new tab) Lego City Undercover (Nintendo Switch): £29.99 £15.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £14 - We haven't seen Lego City Undercover on Nintendo Switch cheaper than this, so give it a try if you're after a different kind of Lego game. You're plonked in an open-world city full of vehicles to drive, districts to explore, and criminals to catch. It's got all the humor and wacky gags you'd expect, wrapped up in a role-reversal GTA sandbox world.

(opens in new tab) Lego City Undercover (Xbox One): £19.99 £12.79 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Lego City Undercover (PS4): £12.95 £10.36 at Amazon

Lego Worlds

(opens in new tab) Lego Worlds (Nintendo Switch): £25.58 £20.71 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £5 - Lego Worlds has dropped to its lowest-ever price on Amazon for Prime Day. Halfway between Minecraft and Just Cause, the game lets you explore humongous procedurally generated worlds built out of everyone's favourite plastic bricks. Build your own structures or destroy everything around you. Pay a little extra to get the Amazon-exclusive Space Pack DLC.

(opens in new tab) Lego Worlds (PS4): £16.19 £13.91 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Lego Worlds (Xbox One): £15.78 £12.50 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game

(opens in new tab) Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game (Nintendo Switch): £29.99 £15.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £14 - This is the lowest we've seen the Lego Ninjago Movie video game drop to. As a tie-in game, it might look a little dated, but its ideas still feel fresh across the Lego video game series. It fully leans into its theme, letting you wall run and high jump across chasms as you master 'Ninjagility'.

(opens in new tab) Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game (Nintendo Switch): £19.99 £12.79 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game (Nintendo Switch): £19.99 £15.66 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Lego DC Super-Villains

(opens in new tab) Lego DC Super-Villains (Nintendo Switch): £25.66 £20.53 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £5 - Lego DC Super-Villains has dropped to its lowest-ever price for Prime Day. Spanning all your favorite DC baddies (Joker, Deathstroke, General Zod) as well as plenty of niche picks (like the feared Condiment King), it's the brighter, deadlier platforming spin-off of the Lego Batman series. This Amazon version also includes an exclusive TV series character pack.

(opens in new tab) Lego DC Super-Villains (PS4): £14.99 £11.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Lego DC Super-Villains (PS4): £14.99 £11.50 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Lego The Incredibles

(opens in new tab) Lego The Incredibles (Xbox One): £29.99 £21.06 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £9 - This is the lowest price we've seen the game go for on Amazon. Trade the grandiose action of Marvel for the tight spandex of The Incredibles. The wacky comedy of Pixar's pastiche superhero film translates wonderfully to the gags of a Lego game, and the supernatural abilities of the movie's main characters are used to full effect.

(opens in new tab) Lego The Incredibles (Xbox One): £15.757 £11.75 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Lego The Incredibles (PS4): £11.95 £10.16 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2

(opens in new tab) Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 (Xbox One): £14.99 £12.29 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £2.70 - Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 adds more, more, and more on top of its predecessor. More characters to play as, more eras to pick from, more realities, and more levels. Of course, you won't be paying more this Prime Day. You can snatch it up for one of the lowest price we've seen it on Amazon, and grab an exclusive DLC character pack.

(opens in new tab) Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 (PS4): £15.52 £13.69 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Lego Marvel Avengers

(opens in new tab) Lego Marvel Avengers (PS4): £15.58 £12.53 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £3 - Being a superhero is all well and good, but you haven't truly made it into crime-fighting stardom until you've joined the Avengers. You can do just that, in this bricktastic take on the comics and movie franchise. This isn't quite the lowest price we've seen Lego Marvel Avengers go for on Amazon, but it's only a liitle more expensive.

(opens in new tab) Lego Marvel Avengers (PS4): £15.20 £13.77 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Lego video games have become firm family favorites. Their simple controls and light gameplay make them super simple to pick up, so even the smallest children or game-averse adults can hop in to play. They place co-op front and center, too, encouraging you to work together to complete levels, rather than go head to head in competitive showdowns.

We're delighted to see Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga getting such a hefty price cut, dropping to a tantalizing £35.99 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, and even less on the Nintendo Switch. The latest Lego game to release, it was praised across the board for seriously shaking up the Lego formula to offer something that was both new and better than anything that'd come before.

If you're a Nintendo Switch player, you should pay special attention to these discounts. Many of the heaviest price cuts are for Nintendo's handheld, meaning you can bag several Lego games at the lowest prices they've ever been.

