Dell SecureWorks teams with Reliance Globalcom

Dell SecureWorks has set up a reseller agreement with telecommunications services firm Reliance Globalcom to provide a managed service for security and networking.

It will bring together Dell SecureWorks' Counter Threat Unit (CTU), which monitors the internet threats from around the world, and Reliance's Global Security Operating Centre, and its expertise in wide area network connectivity and network management.

Stuart Curzon, Senior VP Europe for Reliance Globalcom, commented: "The demand for managed security services among our customers is growing exponentially and we are now able to offer them protection against potential and current threats from a recognised industry leader."