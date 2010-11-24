Facebook given greenlight to trademark its 'Face'

Facebook has made some serious steps in protecting its brand by showing its intent to trademark the word Face.

A Notice of Allowance has been granted to the social-networking site, which is the first step in taking ownership of the use of Face in certain circumstances.

The Notice of Allowance states that, if successful, Facebook would be the only ones who can use the word Face for the following: "Telecommunication services, namely, providing online chat rooms and electronic bulletin boards for transmission of messages among computer users in the field of general interest and concerning social and entertainment subject matter, none primarily featuring or relating to motoring or to cars."

Facing facts

Facebook now have three months to pay a fee and then it can start trademark proceedings.

Considering that Apple currently uses the word Face for its Facetime service – which must fall under the banner of 'telecommunication' – it will be interesting to see if this would be encroaching on the soon-to-be Facebook trademark.

And let's not get started on what the A-Team will do if the trademark becomes a reality.