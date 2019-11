A marketing-savvy ice cream shop on an island in Croatia has pleased the internet no end by creating "Facebook-flavoured" ice cream.

Details are scarce, but it seems to basically be vanilla ice cream with a sign sticking out of it that says Facebook.

Presumably it tastes like baby pictures and out-of-date memes. Can't wait for someone to go 'tastebuds-on'.

More blips!

What do blips taste like? Salt and Vinegar Hula Hoops and Lilt.