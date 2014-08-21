Software Defined Data Centre leaves IT community confused

A survey carried out at the Cloud Computing World Forum by Service Provider Adapt found out that nearly two out of five respondents were not familiar with the concept of Software Defined Data Centre (SDDC).

A fifth of those surveyed felt that it provided centralised management while 13% said it was about performance. Worryingly 17 out of the 100 people who responded to the survey admitted that they didn't understand the benefits of SDDC.

In addition, four in 10 probed said reckon that "true" SSDC won't be achievable over the next 12 months while 25% believe it is already achievable.

Early days

As for the definition of SDDC and its benefits, the range of answers was varied according the Adapt press release. Lowering costs, improved efficiency, flexibility and security were mentioned.

As for SDDC, one can posit that it is an extension of the concept of virtualisation to the whole data centre. Businesses would be able to control all the resources (compute, storage and network) within a data centre down to the hardware level using software.

This allows for a much higher efficiency and much more flexibility depending on the workloads and the cycles. It also permits businesses to allocate additional resources faster when needed and pay only for what they use.