5 things you should know about Open Compute

Where social networking is concerned there's one site that has been the daddy of them all for some time – Facebook. What comes with having hundreds of millions of users is a huge amount of data centre usage and making that more efficient creates a better balance sheet at the end of it. With that in mind, a small team of engineers at the company set about changing the way data centres are treated to bring about a more energy efficient and lower cost situation.

Two years ago this became the Open Compute Project (OCP) that created a data centre which consumed a lot less energy without losing any power, and all-in-all saved Facebook almost a quarter compared to its regular data centres.

OCP has grown from there to become an industry-wide standard that many other firms have jumped at the chance to use. It's not only of help for huge multi-nationals though, and in this article, we'll take a closer look at how Facebook's OCP can help many different types of firms.