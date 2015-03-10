UK consumers want legally binding obligation for broadband speeds

UK broadband customers want fixed line broadband infrastructure providers to be forced to give a service that reaches at least 2Mbp/s with the caveat that they don't want their bills to rise as a result.

A survey carried out by ISPreview into the discussion over whether a legally-binding Universal Service Obligation (USO) should be imposed on BT (and KC in Hull) found that 71.5% thinks it's a good idea yet 49.8% of those surveyed would not accept a price rise of £1 a month to pay for it.

The legally binding USO would force BT, and KC in Hull, to deliver fixed line broadband speeds of at least 2Mbp/s to all customers and would build on the Universal Service Commitment (USC) that is already in place but not legally binding.

Higher price for a bigger rise

Under the terms of the current USC, BT and KC only have to deliver a telephone service that offers "data rates that are sufficient to permit functional internet access" that could mean nothing above speeds offered by dial-up.

The price increase seems to be the sticking point although consumers were more receptive when asked whether they would accept a rise of between £2 and £3 for a hike in the USO speed to 10Mbp/s.

Via: ISPreview