Huawei opens European cybersecurity "transparency centre"

Huawei has announced the opening of a new cybersecurity transparency centre in Brussels as part of its bid to be more open in Europe.

The new Brussels facility will act as a central location to allow communication between Huawei and key bodies such as governments or regulators

The centre will also act as a showcase for Huawei's cybersecurity practices, demonstrating the company's products and solutions alongside its wider security strategy as well as its work in areas such as 5G, IoT and cloud.

Finally it will also provide Huawei customers with a product security testing and verification centre with access to company experts.

Stronger

Huawei says that the centre's opening demonstrates its "stronger cyber security commitment to governments, customers, and other partners in Europe" and will provide better support to facilitate collaboration across the continent.

"Trust needs to be based on facts, facts must be verifiable, and verification must be based on common standards. We believe that this is an effective model to build trust for the digital era," Ken Hu, Huawei deputy chairman said at the opening.

"We fully understand cyber security concerns that people have in this digital world. I believe that good solutions to solve the issue start from mutual understanding, which is the purpose we set up the transparency centre here today. We welcome all regulators, standards organisations, and customers to fully use this platform to collaborate more closely on security standards, verification mechanisms, and security technology innovation."

"Together, we can improve security across the entire value chain and help build trust through verification."