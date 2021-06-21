HPE and Microsoft Azure team up to offer more flexible cloud for businesses

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has announced that its GreenLake edge to cloud platform will now support both Microsoft Azure Stack HCI and Microsoft SQL Server.

With this new integration, organizations can gain additional flexibility and control over their on-premises workloads and hybrid working experience. At the same time though, customers of both companies can consolidate their virtualized Windows and Linux workloads for efficiency while being able to run productions workloads using a familiar, hybrid environment.

We've built a list of the best cloud computing services available

These are the best cloud hosting providers on the market

Also check out our roundup of the best cloud management software

General manager of HPE GreenLake Cloud Services Keith White explained how this new integration can help boost organizations' hyperconverged infrastructure in a press release, saying:

“The world is becoming hybrid and that’s why we are so excited about this collaboration with Microsoft, especially as we see significant growth in the Hyperconverged Infrastructure area. By combining Microsoft Azure Stack HCI with offerings like the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform, customers benefit from a unified, automated experience. The solution means customers can determine their own right mix of hybrid cloud and workload placement, with flexibility but also control. We continue to deepen our collaboration with Microsoft to develop comprehensive solutions that help customers transform to modern cloud-driven organizatons.”

Hyperconverged infrastructure

According to IDC's Cloud Pulse 1Q20 survey, 70 percent of critical production applications and data currently remain outside the public cloud in a secure, single tenant environment and at the edge where data is increasingly created.

By using HPE GreenLake with Azure Stack HCI and Microsoft SQL Server, businesses can transform their on-premises and edge workloads to provide customers with a cloud experience and operating model for applications and workloads which is closer to where their data actually lives.

Managing a hybrid IT environment is also easier with this new integration as customers can control their services through the Azure portal in the same way they manage their Microsoft Azure public cloud services.

HPE GreenLake with the HPE Validated System for Microsoft Azure Stack HCI and Microsoft SQL server is available now though an Integrated System will arrive later this year.