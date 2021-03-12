Modular HPE GreenLake could make cloud cheaper for smaller firms

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has announced plans to make its GreenLake cloud platform more accessible for customers with less extensive requirements.

HPE GreenLake is the company’s pay-per-use cloud platform, through which it offers high performance computing (HPC) solutions as a service.

“As the market leader in hybrid and on-premises cloud services, HPE continues to innovate to bring HPE GreenLake and the cloud experience to a broader set of customers for their digital transformation and modernization efforts – at the edge, colocation facility, or datacenter,” said Keith White, SVP and GM, HPE GreenLake Cloud Services.

Scale incrementally

In order to provide customers with a low-cost entry point, HPE has unveiled three new modular HPE GreenLake services.

HPE GreenLake for virtual machines (VMs) will offer various deployment options to businesses. It starts at 100 VMs, is offered in standardized blocks with 4, 8, 12 and 16 compute nodes, and also includes an option to add a backup service.

Then there’s HPE GreenLake for containers that offers deployments based on the HPE Ezmeral Container platform.

Thirdly, HPE GreenLake for bare metal will enable businesses to provision resources on GreenLake's central interface, while they run the workloads either on the server or in VMs or containers, as per their requirements.

“This provides customers with control, agility and a lower cost approach to build platforms tailored to their performance, cost, and configuration requirements,” reasons HPE.

According to reports, while HPE for VMs will be available in the first half of the year, the bare metal service will be launched later in the year.

Via VentureBeat