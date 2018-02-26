Honor names new Western Europe head

Michael Pan has been appointed the president of Honor’s Western Europe business as the Chinese smartphone manufacturer aims to continue its growth in the UK and beyond.

Honor is a subsidiary of Huawei and was launched in 2014 with the ambition of offering sylish and high-performance smartphones at a more affordable price than other Android vendors.

Pan has spent 17 years at parent Huawei, holding several positions at the company, including Country Sales Manager and Country Managing Director.

He has worked across China, Asia and Latin America so it is hoped this combination of a global perspective and experience in the ICT industry will propel Honor to new heights.

Honor Europe

“I am excited to be taking on this role at a time when Honor is continuing its success in the UK and throughout Europe,” he declared.

“I will continue to maintain Honor’s dedication to its UK audience of digital natives and build an online multi-functional ecosystem for Honor’s fans. I’m looking forward to bringing to life Honor’s vision of helping fans create a fun and stylish lifestyle by using cutting-edge AI technology to bring a different experience to our customers – both young, and young at heart.”

According to recent figures from analysts at Gartner, Huawei and compatriot Xiaomi were the only vendors in the top five to enjoy growth in the smartphone market during the fourth quarter of 2017, which witnessed the first ever decline in shipments.

Huawei shifted 43 million units and increased its share to 10.8 percent of the global market. Analysts cited the Honor 6C Pro as one of the devices that contributed to this broadening of Huawei’s appeal.