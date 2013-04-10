Elysium trailer is techtastically thrilling

From cancer scanners to spaceships, via a privileged nirvana orbital and a funky robo-suit, Elysium is shaping up to showcase a whole heap of awesome future tech.

The first trailer for the film - directed by District 9 director Niell Blomkamp - has arrived and it certainly doesn't lack for post-production budget.

In the year 2154 the rich live on Elysium, in orbit around the earth and Matt Damon lives on the hell that is future Earth. Seems fair enough to us...

Blips are TechRadar's new news nuggets that you'll find percolating through the homepage - or you can see them all by hitting the blip keyword below.

Via Total Film

Still here? How about checking out our favourite Iain M Banks tech from his amazing Culture novels?

More Blips