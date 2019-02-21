High-quality Nokia 9 press renders leak days before launch

The Nokia 9 is expected to land on February 24, but as is often the case we’ve seemingly already seen it in detail, and now we’ve had one of our closest looks yet at the likely design, thanks to leaked press renders.

Shared by Ishan Agarwal – a leaker who’s building up a decent track record – the images, which you can see below, show the Nokia 9 from lots of angles, with details including a penta-lens rear camera, a quite reflective glass back, and bezels above and below the screen.

Based on the icon on the screen it also appears to have an in-screen fingerprint scanner, which is something we’ve heard before. You can also just about see the top and bottom edges, which show no sign of a 3.5mm headphone port.

Finally, the back of the phone has ‘Android One’ written on it, meaning you should get a pure version of Google’s software, which is as we’d expect, given that most Nokia phones use Android One.

This all lines up with things that we’ve seen and heard before and this close to launch there’s a good chance that these images are accurate, though as always, we’d still take them with a pinch of salt.

The leak doesn’t include any specs, but previous rumors pointed to 6GB or 8GB of RAM, a Snapdragon 855 or 845 chipset, and a 3,800mAh battery, so this could be a real flagship.

It might not be alone though, as the source of these leaked images also says that a Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 1 Plus may land at MWC 2019.

The LG G8 is also coming on February 24

