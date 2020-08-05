Here's the cheapest Office 365 deal and it comes with a free VPN

Office 365 Home (now called Microsoft 365 Home) and McAfee Total Protection security suite are currently available as a one-year subscription bundle for just £39.99 from Argos.

At less than 2p a day per device, that’s even cheaper than buying the McAfee security package on its own - but it gets even better.

You can purchase up to five of these bundles, which will set you up to benefit from Office 365 for the next five years at the same cut-price rate. Microsoft charges twice that amount directly via its website, which has left us scratching our heads as to the rationale behind the McAfee partnership.

Cheapest Office 365 ever!

For those with access to an employer benefit scheme (e.g. Blue Light Card or Perksatwork), you can get an additional 5% discount, bringing your total price down to a measly £37.99.

What do you get for your money? Protection for six devices, Office 365 for six devices, 1TB of cloud storage per account, one hour of Skype calls per month and the entire collection of core Office applications: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Access, Outlook, OneNote and Publisher.

Note, McAfee produced an exclusive version of Total Protection, as the existing offerings cover only five or 10 devices. Unlike Microsoft, you won’t be able to stack subscriptions, only auto-renew.

Since this is a UK product, you won’t get the identity protection package, but you do get a free VPN (Secure VPN) when you auto-enroll.