3D movie streaming coming to Nintendo 3DS

3D movies on the way to Nintendo's glasses-free console

Nintendo 3DS owners in the US will soon be able to use that fabulous auto-stereoscopic display to watch 3D movies, seemingly thanks to the new Netflix app.

A selection of 3D movies will be available to Netflix subscribers without the need for 3D glasses, although the app will only offer 2D movies for the foreseeable future.

"The new Netflix application for Nintendo 3DS displays movies and TV episodes in 2D on the system's upper screen," says the Nintendo press release.

"Users will soon have access to an additional library of select movies that can be viewed in 3D without the need for special glasses."

Or is it Netflix?

Netflix is yet to announce any 3D streaming content, so Nintendo's announcement may have jumped the gun as far as the company is concerned.

Another interpretation of the ambiguous Nintendo release is that the 3D movies won't come through Netflix, but through an altogether different provider which would also open the door for users on British shores.

Either way, it's good to see Nintendo coming through with the promise of 3D video content which has been lacking since its high-profile launch in March this year.

Source: Gizmodo