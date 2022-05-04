Halo Infinite has received a significant upgrade on Xbox Series S

Audio player loading…

Xbox Series S owners can enjoy a new 120Hz refresh option in Halo Infinite, as part of its Season 2 update. That means if you own a compatible display, you can play the game at a silky-smooth 120fps.

Halo Infinite previously targeted 60fps on Xbox Series S, but developer 343 Industries has been able to squeeze more performance out of Microsoft’s more affordable (albeit less powerful) console in Season 2.

The Xbox Series S was able to hit 120fps during the game’s multiplayer beta, but the resolution was severely compromised as a result. When the game launched, only a 60fps option was available, so it’s great to see a 120Hz mode return, with better image quality to boot.

But it isn’t just Xbox Series S that’s received a new graphics mode. Xbox Series X owners can now choose to run Halo Infinite at a 30Hz refresh rate, which should allow the game to hit a higher resolution. While we wouldn’t recommend sacrificing the benefits of a higher frame rate for more resolution, it’s nice to see that every taste is now catered for.

To change Halo Infinite’s target frame rate, head to the ‘Video’ tab in the game’s settings menu. Unfortunately, as it stands, there’s currently an issue when selecting the aforementioned 30Hz mode, as the gameplay will revert to 60Hz when you next launch the game. The only workaround, as listed on Halo Waypoint, is to set the target frame rate back to 30Hz every time you launch the game.

Don’t count the Xbox Series S out just yet

(Image credit: Shutterstock/Miguel Lagoa)

The Xbox Series S isn’t as powerful as the Xbox Series X, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t a capable next-gen console. The Xbox Series S has already shown it’s powerful enough to run numerous titles at 120fps, and currently has far more games than PS5 that target higher frame rates.

The Xbox Series S also handled Epic's extremely impressive Matrix Awakens: Unreal Engine 5 Experience with aplomb, proving that it’s able to handle the latest graphics technology.

It’s pleasing to see that some developers are taking the time to get the most out of the smallest Xbox ever made, instead of simply ensuring a game will run on Microsoft's cheaper machine. Like Halo Infinite, Dying Light 2 also received an update that improved performance on Xbox Series S shortly after launch.



The Xbox Series S is a great entry point into the current-gen of gaming, despite its limitations, and because it's easier to produce, it's now also much easier to buy than Microsoft's flagship console. If you're not fussed about having the best resolution possible, the Xbox Series S is easy to recommend.