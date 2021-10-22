Trending

GTA Trilogy remaster vs GTA 3, GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas: see the differences

By

Check out the originals vs the remasters

Ocean street in Vice City
(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Rockstar's hotly anticipated GTA Trilogy remaster now has an official release date of November 11, and we've been treated to a trailer which shows us just how the remastered versions of GTA 3, GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas will look compared to the originals.

Thing look promising, with a clear improvement in detail, lighting, weather and color palettes, while the art styles of the original games have been respected and refreshed.

We've grabbed as many of the comparisons between the originals and remasters as we could from the trailer to give you a side-by-side look of how the games differ. 

GTA 3 vs GTA Trilogy remaster

Hit the arrows on the image to swap between the original and remaster

Liberty City: Notice the improved detail for the bridges and buildings in the background and improved clarity of the road signs in the bottom left corner.

Image 1 of 2

Cityscape with a trainline in foreground

GTA 3: Original (Image credit: Rockstar Games)
Image 2 of 2

Cityscape with a trainline in foreground

GTA 3: Remaster (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Here comes the rain: weather animation has been greatly improved in GTA: The DefinitiveTrilogy, with more realistic rain in this particular comparison.

Image 1 of 2

Car driving in the rain towards the screen

GTA 3: Original (Image credit: Rockstar Games)
Image 2 of 2

Car driving in the rain towards the screen

GTA 3: Remaster (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Now you see it: Lighting is another area which has been enhanced, and the comparison below shows just that. The remaster makes the visuals much clearer.

Image 1 of 2

Old man and young man, seated, having a discussion

GTA 3: Original (Image credit: Rockstar Games)
Image 2 of 2

Old man and young man, seated, having a discussion

GTA 3: Remaster (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

GTA Vice City vs GTA Trilogy remaster

Hit the arrows on the image to swap between the original and remaster

An iconic street: there's no mistaking the arc-deco styling and neon lights, and they look even better in the remaster of Vice City.

Image 1 of 2

Ocean Drive in Vice City

GTA Vice City: Original (Image credit: Rockstar Games)
Image 2 of 2

Ocean Drive in Vice City

GTA Vice City: Remaster (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

A private conversation: sometimes talks need to be held in private, like in the back of a limo - and the colors are vastly improved in the remaster.

Image 1 of 2

Man in limo chatting to two others only partially in shot

GTA Vice City: Original (Image credit: Rockstar Games)
Image 2 of 2

Man in limo chatting to two others only partially in shot

GTA Vice City: Remaster (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

In da club: It may not be the easiest place to hear what the plan is, but sometimes needs must - and look, there's a cigar in the ashtray.

Image 1 of 2

Five mean talking on a balcony of a club

GTA Vice City: Original (Image credit: Rockstar Games)
Image 2 of 2

Five mean talking on a balcony of a club

GTA Vice City: Remaster (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

GTA San Andreas vs GTA Trilogy remaster

Hit the arrows on the image to swap between the original and remaster

The sand man: CJ is out in the desert, and just look at the lovely sunset in the remastered screenshot  background.

Image 1 of 2

Man in desert

GTA San Andreas: Original (Image credit: Rockstar Games)
Image 2 of 2

Man in desert

GTA San Andreas: Remaster (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Kitchen conference: The family are together in the kitchen, and who knew about the floral tiling on the wall before today? Beautiful.

Image 1 of 2

Five people in a kitchen, talking

GTA San Andreas: Original (Image credit: Rockstar Games)
Image 2 of 2

Five people in a kitchen, talking

GTA San Andreas: Remaster (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Keep walking: CJ is having a disagreement, but take a look at the walls of the house - there's more color, and it feels more homely and lived-in.

Image 1 of 2

Three people, standing, in a house

GTA San Andreas: Original (Image credit: Rockstar Games)
Image 2 of 2

Three people, standing, in a house

GTA San Andreas: Remaster (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Sweet ride: there's nothing like a drive through the forest, and check out the added details on the trees behind the car, and reflections on the car body.

Image 1 of 2

Man walking past the rear of a car in the woods

GTA San Andreas: Original (Image credit: Rockstar Games)
Image 2 of 2

Man walking past the rear of a car in the woods

GTA San Andreas: Remaster (Image credit: Rockstar Games)
John McCann
John McCann

John joined TechRadar a decade ago as Staff Writer for Phones, and over the years has built up a vast knowledge of the tech industry. He's interviewed CEOs of some of the world's biggest tech firms, visited their HQs and has appeared on live TV and radio, including Sky News, BBC News, BBC World News, Al Jazeera, LBC and BBC Radio 4. Originally specializing in phones, tablets and wearables, John is now TechRadar's resident automotive expert, reviewing the latest and greatest EVs and PHEVs on the market. John also looks after the day-to-day running of the site.
