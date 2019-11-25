Grab these great Nintendo Switch deals ahead of Black Friday

Well have we got some superb Nintendo Switch deals for you: whether you're shopping in the US or the UK, we've picked out our favorite Black Friday deals from the offerings so far, so you can get a Switch and some games for less.

Black Friday itself might still be several days off, but retailers are already knocking significant chunks off their Switch prices – and those retailers include Walmart in the US and Currys in the UK.

Your best bet for saving some money on a Nintendo Switch this Black Friday is to look out for bundles like the ones we've highlighted below. In the US we haven't seen anything much better than the $289 Switch plus Spyro deal at Walmart, a saving of $35 that you can put towards another Nintendo Switch game.

If you're in the UK you can pick up the newest Switch with Tetris 99 for £279 for example, so you're essentially getting the game for free.

Or maybe you're more tempted by the Mario Kart 8 deluxe bundle, which saves you £20.99 for a final price of £299. With that bundled game you can get gaming on the latest Switch incarnation straight away.

If you're still not convinced, take a look at all the other Nintendo Switch Black Friday 2019 deals we've collected during our travels across the web – if you're looking to pick up the Nintendo console with a game or two, there's never been a better time to do it.

The best Nintendo Switch deals right now

Nintendo Switch | Mario Kart 8: Deluxe | £299 at Currys

Most retailers are charging closer to £320 for this Nintendo Switch deal, but thankfully it's going for a much better price at Currys. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is an essential game for multiplayer fans – plus, you get six free months of Spotify Premium included in this deal!

View Deal

Nintendo Switch + Spyro Trilogy: $334 $289 at Walmart

This is the best Nintendo Switch bundle we've seen in the US in a long time, as free games are a rarity with the super popular console. And you're getting the improved version of the console too with a better battery. You can get this excellent deal on both the gray or red/blue versions of the Switch.View Deal

If the Nintendo Switch bundles haven't convinced you it's time to buy just yet, then maybe you'd be more interested in our roundups of the latest Xbox One deals or cheap PS4 deals.