Google now lets users enroll security keys on more devices

After open sourcing its security keys earlier this year, Google has announced that it will now be easier for users to enroll new keys by expanding support to additional browsers and devices.

G Suite and Cloud Identity users will now be able to register security keys using either Chrome on Android or Safari on macOS.

To register a security key on mobile, your device will need to be running at least Android 7.0 Nougat and have Chrome 70+ installed. This will then make it possible to register a USB, Bluetooth or NFC security key right from your smartphone.

macOS users will need to be running Safari 13.0.4 in order to enroll security keys from Apple's laptops and desktops.

Enrolling security keys

To set up a new security key, users first have to sign in to their Google Account on the web and go to the Security setting. From there, you'll have to go to the "Signing in to Google section" and click on 2-Step Verification where you will find the option to “Add security key”.

Users are then walked through the process of associating a device with their account and shown where to tap for NFC on mobile devices.

Once they security key has been enrolled, you'll need to plug it in, tap it to use NFC or click on it to connect over Bluetooth in order to verify you're trying to sign into your Google Account.

Security keys have proven themselves as an effective way to fight against phishing as hackers are unable to intercept the temporary codes which are used by other methods of two-factor authentication.

Via 9to5 Google