Vote to Play will let PS Plus members choose which free games they get

One of the most compelling reasons to be a PlayStation Plus member (aside from nursing your likely Destiny addiction) is the added bonus of getting 'free' games to play each month as part of your subscription.

Well, that reason is about to get even more compelling, with the introduction of a new promotion called Vote to Play.

This new feature, which was unveiled on the PlayStation Blog by VP of platforms marketing John Koller, will let PS Plus users have a say in which PS4 games will be added to PlayStation's Instant Game Collection each month, which is obviously preferable to not being included in the decision process at all.

While details on how the voting will work have not yet been revealed, we do know that the game with the most votes will automatically be included in the PlayStation Plus Instant Game Collection.

This all sounds good to us! The real question is, will you all be able to pull yourselves away from the current free PS Plus game Rocket League in order to vote?