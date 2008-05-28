Trending
 

Use anything as a game controller with Cam Trax

By Gaming  

A cucumber, a bottle, a cup – innovative new control tech

Will the future Wii Remote look something like this?

Cam Trax is a new name on the motion-controlled gaming block, promising to shake up the scene with its patented new software that allows pretty much any object to be used as a PC game controller.

Paradigm shift

The company promises nothing less than a paradigm shift in the way we think about controlling virtual objects on a screen.

According to its website, Cam-Trax supplies “a unique patented software solution that can track any object in real-time with high reliability and precision, using any simple webcam.

“This provides users with new and exciting ways to interact with PCs.”

Step up from EyeToy

Cam Trax is a step up from Sony’s EyeToy technology for PlayStation, as it can track numerous objects in a full three dimensions.

The demo video on the company’s website shows what it can do, from a basic game of pong to a few more surprising things.

We will be keeping our eyes on how this develops, as it clearly is going to be used in some interesting commercial gaming applications in future.

