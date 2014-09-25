Turtle Beach announces fully wireless Ear Force Stealth 500p for PS4

Gaming audio giant Turtle Beach has announced the Ear Force Stealth 500p - claiming it is the first fully wireless surround sound headset for PS4 and PS3.

Although the name makes it sound like an aural cleaning tool, the Ear Force Stealth 500p does boast some impressive features.

It's the first headset to bring the DTS Headphone:X 7.1 surround sound, which should make those firefights all the more mind-blowing - not least because it virtually positions the centre channel audio on you rather than in front of you.

There are custom DTS surround modes for movies and music to boot and four EQ settings, the rechargeable battery provides more than 15 hours of playing time and the unit will be priced at £99 (c.$159.99/AU$185).